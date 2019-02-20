In A Twist No One Needed, Ariana Grande & Piers Morgan Are Friends

Morgan posted the photo along with this caption: "So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next?"