Ariana Grande Needs To Sleep

Ariana Grande is going to hurt herself if she doesn't slow down. This walking vocal riff just did something no female singer has ever done before: snag all top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100.
Grande's latest album, Thank U, Next, has produced pretty much a full set list of hits, but "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next" have emerged as clear favorites, cinching the coveted top three spots and making Grande the first artist to do so in over 50 years.
In 1964, The Beatles' "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout," and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" staked out in the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 spots on the list, which takes into account radio airplay and digital sales to determine its rankings. Little did the boy band know that the next sensation to replicate the hence unheard-of success would do so with a piglet by her side.
Grande herself can't believe the news, tweeting "what the fuck is going on" when she saw the announcement, adding, "i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything."
i laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh. that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. https://t.co/133Fp690fT— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019
Everything about Thank U, Next has been unprecedented. News of its creation came just months after Grande dropped her fourth album, Sweetener, yet its No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 proves there's no such thing as too much Grande. It even had the largest streaming week for a pop album ever, according to Nielsen Music.
Equally impressive, however, are the small details that show how the singer is rewriting the rules of the music industry. Back in October, she dropped the "Thank U, Next" single on a Saturday (instead of the typical Friday music release), and its music video now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 50 million views in the first 24 hours, a spokesperson at YouTube previously told Refinery29.
Despite this success, Grande was absent from the Grammys because of her insistence to not play into the petty politics of the music industry's rules.
"i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," Grande wrote on Twitter in response to an interview with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he blamed Grande's Grammys absence on time constraints. "i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."
i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
The Recording Academy still awarded her with Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.
The latest news from the Billboard Hot 100 proves Grande has always been correct to trust her instincts. She told the outlet as much for their cover back in December.
“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does. I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t,” she said. “We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this shit. It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to fucking talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”
That is, if there are any music streaming records even left for her to break. Is there a record for number of records broken? Ariana Grande please sleep.
