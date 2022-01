Molly-Mae Exposes The Problems At The Heart Of Influencer Culture

When it comes to the fact that "we all have the same 24 hours in a day", there is a distinct difference between the quantifiable period of time and how you can spend it. Those who can afford to pay for support like childcare, cleaners and assistants are paying not only for support but for the freedom to use their time how they see fit. It’s disingenuous to argue that a 22-year-old who works two jobs to cover rent and spends her little spare time doing all the cooking, cleaning and maybe socialising has the same amount of free time to invest in her future as an influencer on a seven-figure contract. Even if those two examples work the same number of hours, the majority will earn significantly less. Wages are stagnant as we continue to deal with the fallout of the financial crisis ; meanwhile the cost of living in 2022 continues to rise and house prices are reaching new highs. That’s to say nothing of how other privileges and inequalities can, in turn, help people to advance or hold them back.