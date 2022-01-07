Molly-Mae Exposes The Problems At The Heart Of Influencer Culture

This is at the heart of influencer culture. Since anyone can make a social media account it seems democratic – the only thing between your life now and becoming someone who is paid to look beautiful and hold products is how much effort you put into it. But the things that propel you to the heights of success are never based solely on your merits and the algorithm. Not only do beauty standards play a huge part in Instagram’s visual marketplace but the amount of money and time you can invest in creating an aspirational space can be the difference between relative obscurity and internet fame. And that’s to say nothing of who is afforded what external opportunities. You can spend years and thousands of pounds on getting the perfect look to be cast on shows like Love Island but in the end the majority of contestants, like Molly-Mae, are now asked to apply. The difference between who gets the opportunity and who doesn’t, quite often, is luck.