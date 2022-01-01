R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

When things look increasingly scary outside, many people turn to tried and true coping mechanisms to get them through. For some that includes curling up under a blanket with a warm drink, for others it means getting outside into nature and for others still it's being whisked away on a journey through the power of a good book.
Last month R29 staffers raced their way through a range of interesting tales, including A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw, which dives into a mystery surrounding a secluded community in the 1970s. Others picked up Orwell's Roses by Rebecca Solnit, which explores social justice and politics, alongside reads like The How by Yrsa Daley-Ward, which aims to serve as an accessible conversation about self-help.
This month Team R29 is leaping into fantasy with a time-travelling tale set across three different timelines. There is a selection of stories hitting closer to home too, including an exploration of the experiences of second generation immigrants and a page-turner set in a small community where a mysterious illness takes hold.
Whatever type of book you're looking to read this January, click through the slideshow ahead to discover everything we're picking up this month...
