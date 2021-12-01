R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This December

Year in, year out, the festive season has us pining for log fires in faraway cabins. Snowy winter walks and lots of mulled wine feature heavily in this daydream but it would also include the opportunity to fall back onto a cloudlike sofa and get lost in a good book. Santa might not have gifted us this holiday just yet but we can get started on the reading part immediately.
Last month Team R29 uncovered a range of interesting new releases, including capitalist critique The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim. The South Korean novel was praised for its take on modern work culture, charting the journey of one paper pusher who discovers a cabinet full of ‘symptomers’ (aka humans with strange abilities). In a similar vein, Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki sat high on our list for its fantastical take on Faustian bargains and space-set adventures.
This month we’re turning our attention away from otherworldly stories and getting stuck into some more grounded reads. From a novel set during the height of the pandemic to a self-help book full of thoughtful, actually useful advice, we’ve got plenty of great reads on our wish list this month.
To check out everything that Team R29 is reading this December, click through the slideshow ahead…
