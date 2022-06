This series, the islander who has arguably been the biggest victim of Twitter and the producers’ wrath is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu . Following in the footsteps of Megan, Maura, Chloe Burrows and many other 'bad girls' who came before her, she’s found herself falling out of favour not just with the men but with the other girls, too. As she provides the girls with a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on, they’re the first to agree when the man they couple up with joins in with the pile-on and blatantly disparages and, in Jacques’ case, even shouts at Ekin-Su despite not being involved in the argument at hand. When Luca Bish changed his mind on three girls in three days, he was just finding his feet. When Toby Aromolaran did the same, he was a hapless, loveable rogue. When Ekin-Su changes her mind and decides to pursue multiple people at once in a dating game show, she is told she is 'playing a game' and has her profession used against her, with Davide calling her a 'liar' because she is an actress. In the same way as Danica, the boys have decreed that Ekin-Su is undesirable and made it popular to dislike her. Naturally, their partners have followed suit, leaving the 'bad girls' as the outcasts.