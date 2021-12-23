Almost 100% Of My Income Goes Toward Rent

"A funny memory of mine is that at one point I was so broke, I couldn’t afford both rent and food. I caved and asked my parents for a small loan of $30 to get me to payday the following week," says Tamara. "My parents instead sent me a list of 'soup kitchens near you.' It’s so hard to make it in New York when you work in a creative field and do not get any financial support — it worked out fine for me in the end, but I think this is an important thing to remember about privilege, and something that is commonly forgotten."