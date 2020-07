What Happens If You File Your Taxes Late?

If you file and pay your taxes past the deadline, two separate penalties can apply. The penalty for late payments is 0.5% for every month you have an unpaid balance left, also capped at 25%. If you can’t pay in full by tomorrow or soon after the deadline, you should let the IRS know. “You can set up an Installment Agreement with the IRS, where you pay a small or significant portion of the amount you owe each month,” says Taylor. “The IRS has two different installment agreement options available to most taxpayers: short-term and long-term. Both come with associated fees to set them up (which can be waived if you qualify for the low-income option), but it’s worth it to know that you’re paying on your tax debt and that you’re in good standing with the IRS.” Getting on an installment payment plan can drop your penalty to 0.25% instead of 0.5% of the unpaid balance.