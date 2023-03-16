Calling All R29 Readers: Here’s How To Submit Your Salary Story

In Salary Stories, we ask real people — that’s you — to open up about the complicated world of compensation: biggest salary jumps and drops, negotiation fails and triumphs, and step-by-step details of how you earn what you’re worth.
Our hope is to give readers real, valuable insight into how to advocate for themselves and maybe even take a risk or two. Because whether you’re negotiating a raise, hustling for a promotion or mustering up the courage to make a major change, hearing from others who have navigated their own career ups and downs is a great first step.
How do I submit my Salary Story?
Simple! If you’ve had multiple jobs or salaries, click the link at the bottom of the page to submit your information. The form will prompt you with questions to capture the highs, lows, and lateral moves during your career.
Keep in mind that all Salary Stories published to the site are anonymous. We post your age, location, job title and industry, salary information and salary changes, but never your name or contact information. This information is only given to our Salary Story editors, who may reach out with questions.
You will be contacted if your Salary Story is chosen for publication. In order to keep to a timely publishing schedule, we require a response within 72 hours. Submission of your Salary Story does not guarantee publication. If your Salary Story is chosen for publication, you will be entitled to receive a flat fee in the amount of $150 USD or £150 GBP (depending on your country of residence), subject to such further terms and conditions as we may deem reasonably necessary. Salary Stories that are not published are not entitled to receive any payment. We will not remove Salary Stories once published.
Prior to submitting your Salary Story, please read and consider Refinery29's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (or Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for UK residents). By submitting your Salary Story to Refinery29, you agree to abide and be bound by the applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy referenced herein.
Tips for writing your Salary Story
Use your resume or your professional social network history (and maybe even your camera roll) to remember the times you changed position, got promoted, or lost or quit your job. How did you feel in those moments? What did you learn from those experiences? The more detail you provide, the greater understanding we’ll have of your salary journey, which makes these stories fun to read and useful for those looking to pick up tips. For already published examples from our UK team, click here.
Let's get started!
If you have any questions not answered in the above link, ideas or general feedback, you may email the Salary Stories team at salarystories@refinery29.com.