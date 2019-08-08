The Best Under $35 Alcohol, According To Bartenders & Beverage Directors

How many times have you said to a friend, "let's save money and stay in this weekend," only to realize you're actually still spending quite a lot to mix up your own drinks at home? You may think you're being financially responsible by serving yourself, but in reality, good alcohol can be expensive regardless of where you get it. That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't liquor brands out there that are more affordable. And we're not talking about any of that terrible-tasting well liquor you're probably buying at the bar.
We spoke to real bartenders and beverage directors from across the country about the affordable alcohol they like most. These under-$35 liquors, liqueurs, and spirits are just right for a frugal night in or a big house party, and since they're bartender-approved, you know they don't sacrifice on flavor.
