How Do I Plan Financially When My Paychecks Are Inconsistent?

Right now, though, we’re broke. My partner and I are both currently unemployed and feeling desperate — frogs getting cooked in the "something's gotta give, right?" water. My question is, as freelancers, how do we know what we can afford when we get paid in these lump sums that come irregularly, with no guarantee of coming again? If/when we get paid again, how do we protect ourselves? I have no idea how to financially plan as a freelancer with potential for big checks or no money ever again. I want to know how to have secure income, how to set up side income streams, and how to save and plan for money the next time it shows up.