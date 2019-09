Saving For Retirement Can Seem Impossible As A Freelancer — Here's How To Do It

Corcione is one of at least 56.7 million freelancers working in the U.S. today. In recent years, the gig economy has mushroomed to represent roughly 35% of Americans — and rising. Today, freelancers face a number of challenges, such as late payments and lack of protections, which have prompted several initiatives and resources, such as the Freelance Isn’t Free act in New York City. Even so, most freelancers are forced to figure things out on their own. Without the standard retirement savings plans available to staff employees, the onus remains upon freelance workers to save for their own retirement — something that not all of them feel able to do.