Right now, though, we’re broke. My partner and I are both currently unemployed and feeling desperate — frogs getting cooked in the "something's gotta give, right?" water. My question is, as freelancers , how do we know what we can afford when we get paid in these lump sums that come irregularly, with no guarantee of coming again? If/when we get paid again, how do we protect ourselves? I have no idea how to financially plan as a freelancer with potential for big cheques or no money ever again. I want to know how to have secure income, how to set up side income streams, and how to save and plan for money the next time it shows up.