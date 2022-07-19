Perishable Products That Actually Last— So You Can Cut Winter Grocery Trips In Half

During winter, the last thing you want to do is venture out into the cold for dinner supplies multiple times per week. But, because we're in for more dreary weather and the cost of food is on the rise, we need a more sustainable grocery shopping approach — you know, one that doesn't involve as much expired seafood, wilted produce, or curdled milk. So what can we stock our pantries and fridges with to reduce the waste?
To start our list, we consulted USDA food safety specialist Marianne Gravely on the foods that, while not entirely immortal, won't run safety risks if consumed past their prime. According to Gravely, the major issues lie with quality — and even a darkened potato or freezer-burned bag of greens can still be salvaged with the right precautions. Check out the complete list ahead with the best quality guidelines and tips on making the most out of these remaining winter provisions.