During the winter, the last thing you want to do is venture out into the cold for dinner supplies multiple times per week. But, because Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of frigid weather, we need a more sustainable grocery shopping approach — you know, one that doesn't involve as much expired seafood, wilted produce, or curdled milk.
To start our list, we consulted USDA food safety specialist Marianne Gravely on the foods that, while not entirely immortal, won't run safety risks if consumed past their prime. According to Gravely, the major issues lie with quality — and even a darkened potato or freezer-burned bag of greens can still be salvaged with the right precautions. Check out the complete list ahead with best quality guidelines and tips on making the most out of these remaining winter provisions.
Curious about other questionable goods currently hanging around in your kitchen? Check in with the FoodKeeper App to look up product specifics or connect with a live specialist at AskKaren.gov for more in-depth expiration inquiries.