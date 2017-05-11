The Best Gadgets To Gift Grads Who Need To Start Adulting

Even if your cap-and-gown days are long gone, you can probably remember the emotions you felt when leaving campus: an imbalanced mix of excitement, sadness, and angsty anticipation for the months and years ahead.
Whereas school offers a roughly step-by-step plan — sign up for these classes, write those papers, take the final tests — real life offers a far less stable framework. It also typically means a pretty sizable investment before your first paycheck rolls in. You likely need to find and fill an apartment, get work-appropriate clothes, and maybe even buy some gadgets that will help you stay charged up and ready to take on the world. Or, at the very least, the subway.
Lend a helping hand and gift something that will make the commutes, cooking, and overall adulting easier. Ahead, 11 presents that will do just that.