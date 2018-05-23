As A Black Woman In Media, This Is My Time To Shine

Now I know being able to talk for hours won’t be enough to get me to the next level. That’s why I put the work in as well. While in college, I was blessed with the opportunity of co-hosting an entertainment talk show that airs on my school’s television network. In that role, I had the chance to interview a wide range of guests, including Grammy-nominated female lyricist Rapsody. Interviewing celebrities like Rapsody gave me valuable experience, but it also shaped why I want to pursue entertainment journalism. In the midst of discussing her role as a woman in the rap game, Rapsody explained that it’s important to build other women up and not compete with them. That might sound like basic advice, but it stuck with me. Rapsody didn't become an overnight success. She has worked for years and continues to build herself, which gives me courage to trust the process. She’s just one of the many role models showing me the heights I can reach as I transition into post-grad life.