Tinder has found that messages using GIFs are 30% more likely to get a response than a text-only one. But that's not all: Looking at those 20 million messages, they've also been able to figure out which GIFs have the highest success rate. From beloved internet celebs (like Chrissy Tiegen, coming in at 19) and bears (in both 20th and 8th place), there are plenty of options for getting your flirt on.
When in doubt, go with pizza. (If the guy or gal you have your sights on doesn't appreciate a good pizza GIF, it probably wasn't meant to be, anyway.)
Click through to see the top 20 GIFs on Tinder — and start messaging those matches.
19. Chrissy Teigen's meme-worthy facial expressions can convey a number of emotions, but we're not actually sure why this particular expression gets such a high success rate on Tinder — maybe because it acknowledges how awkward the entire online dating experience can be?
16. Perfect for the Tinder user hoping to reach (or become) one less lonely girl.
13. The Kardashian clan is inescapable — even on Tinder.
12. RiRi's pretty much the queen of cool — and her devious hello wave from the "BBHMM" video may just make you look cool, too.
11. Amy Schumer's second appearance on the top 20 list is a great way to convey your enthusiasm (and your appreciation for feminist-driven comedy).
10. Hey girl, I know you can't resist this adorable Ryan Gosling GIF.
4. When you're just a Queen Bey looking for your Jay.
2. You know you're a '90s kid if you can't ignore Kelly Kapowski's charms.
But even Kelly Kapowski can't compete with the number one most successful GIF on Tinder...
1. ...Jimmy Fallon making a hey/hay pun. We have to admit, while we find Fallon totally charming (and love a good dad joke), we're not sure why this one is the GIF most likely to get you a response on Tinder.
But the numbers don't lie — so, next time you're looking to really knock it out of the park with a new match, give it a try. Who knows, you may get a response (and gasp, an IRL meeting?).
