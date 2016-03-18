We've been able to send GIFs on Tinder for just over a month now — and already, more than 20 million have been exchanged between users. The results are in: GIFs are a highly successful way to mack on your match. But some are better than others.



Tinder has found that messages using GIFs are 30% more likely to get a response than a text-only one. But that's not all: Looking at those 20 million messages, they've also been able to figure out which GIFs have the highest success rate. From beloved internet celebs (like Chrissy Tiegen, coming in at 19) and bears (in both 20th and 8th place), there are plenty of options for getting your flirt on.



When in doubt, go with pizza. (If the guy or gal you have your sights on doesn't appreciate a good pizza GIF, it probably wasn't meant to be, anyway.)



Click through to see the top 20 GIFs on Tinder — and start messaging those matches.