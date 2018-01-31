Regardless of how you pronounce it, there’s no denying that the GIF has taken a graceful tumble from Tumblr into the rest of our digital lives. You can use GIFs to share expressive reactions in emails, texts, and even work messages. And now, there are a ton of new apps to help you make them.
From insta-celebrity F*ck Jerry to our favorite hipster filter-makers at VSCO Cam, it seems that nearly everyone wants to get into the moving-picture game. (Cue Reel 2 Real’s '90s reggae dance hit “I Like To Move It," because that's what's happening on our phones right now.)
“But how many GIF apps does one really need?” you ask. We’ll let you be the judge. After all, only you truly know how demanding your GIF-creation needs are. But to make things easier, here’s our roster of the top 28 GIF-making apps. Read on to figure out which ones make sense for your home screen.