Deleting Your Dating Apps Is The New Test Of Commitment

Deleting online dating apps feels like one of the biggest tests of commitment in monogamous relationships today . Maybe that sounds silly. And maybe it shouldn't really matter if someone hasn't gotten rid of Tinder yet, especially when they've said they're exclusively dating you. But keeping the apps on our phones means something. "While some people might choose to keep their apps and not think much of it, there is an undeniable symbolism there," says Joanna Townsend, psychotherapist and Blush life coach . "Because let's face it: Millennials have a non-commitment culture that goes far beyond relationships." When we're constantly looking forward to our next job, next city, next Instagram post or side-hustle, then we tend to think of relationships as disposable, too, she says. Sometimes, people keep apps on their phone because their subconsciously looking toward their next relationship.