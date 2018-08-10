Yet, there's a huge difference between the smart sarcasm Sullivan finds hilarious and sarcasm used to put someone down. She's worked with several women who have had people (usually men) say something like "Oh, so you're you're too good for me?" or "Ok, well I guess you're too busy for me, then." And that kind of sarcasm rings with insecurity. It's an immediate turn-off, Sullivan says. And so is the kind of sarcasm that can easily be read as rude, mean, or vulgar without context clues. So be careful if you have an urge to poke fun at something one of your matches said. And be ready to apologize if they don't recognize that you're making a joke. "Make sure you have a great comeback," Ray says. You can say something like, "Sorry. I push the limit a little bit too much sometimes."