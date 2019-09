Rule #1? Never be sarcastic about race, religion, politics, or anything else that could easily offend someone. When your matches don't know your personality and you don't know theirs, those kinds of comments could easily be taken the wrong way, she says. And there may be no coming back from that. "The danger of sarcasm is that people may not get your humor," Ray says. Sometimes, her husband sends her memes that he finds funny, but she finds crude. And if he'd sent them when they had first met, she says, she probably would have written him off. But since she knows about all the other wonderful parts of his personality now, the crude memes don't bother her so much. So if you tend to be super sarcastic , consider toning it down for the first few messages at least. Because you want to let someone get to know you first.