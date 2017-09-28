A Guy Sent In A Real Application For The Skydiving Tickets This Teen Got For Her Ex

When her then-boyfriend broke up with her out of the blue soon before his birthday, 19-year-old Emma Vowell was stuck with two skydiving tickets she had bought for him as a surprise, BuzzFeed reports. Instead of selling them, or asking a friend or family member to go along with her, Vowell had a moment of inspiration and advertised the tickets on her Tinder profile.
"Interesting story, my ex broke up with me the week of his birthday, so now I awkwardly have 2 skydiving tickets above the Chicago skyline that expire in November," she wrote on Tinder. "Deadass just looking for a hot guy to go with instead."
Advertisement
Her ad gave her more than she bargained for, though, when a fifth-year senior who goes to Purdue University with her found and responded to her message as if it were a job application, cover letter included.
The most dedicated a guy has ever been to shooting his shot... should I take him pic.twitter.com/iyfgN9uPTQ— Em (@emma_vowell) September 28, 2017
His name is Austin, and his cover letter was so good that Vowell tells Refinery29 she pretty much has to bring him along. The two met for coffee Wednesday and Vowell said Austin's shining personality on paper was the same in real life, so they set the date to go skydiving on October 28.
Though the coffee date clearly helped seal the deal, it was the application that really won Vowell over. And we totally get it. Not only did Austin offer to compensate Vowell for the ticket by driving her around in her Jeep, letting her pet his German Shepard/husky mix, free 1-on-1 personal training sessions (he's a certified personal trainer), and also helping her pay for food and lodging while they're away, he also showed clear respect for her wish that this be completely platonic.
"If you're looking for an attractive guy to go skydiving with, who understands that it'll be a purely platonic evening then look no further," he wrote. And then he went on to explain that he'll be on active duty with the army when he graduates in December, "so there is little risk to you of me continually harassing you for additionally skydiving outings."
What more could you want in a skydiving pal?
Watch This Video Next:
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement