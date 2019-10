Famous Single Women I Want To Be When I Grow Up

I started loving Chelsea Handler on an airplane. I bought her book My Horizontal Life , and read it on the way to or from somewhere less memorable than her outstanding work. It was the first time I can remember realizing that writing can be laugh-out-loud funny, which is a very big deal to someone who wants to be a funny writer. Chelsea inspires me because she’s crafted a life that looks completely tailored to her, and a career that explores whatever project she’s drawn to. Partnership or its absence from her life is literally never on the table as a hindrance. That, reader, is living. Earlier this year, when I opened up her most recent book, Life Will Be The Death Of Me , I took a photo of the first page that listed out all six (now seven) of her bestselling books, and texted it to my best friend with the caption, “This. I’m going to do this.” She agreed.