Famous Single Women I Want To Be When I Grow Up

Cher’s is the attitude I want to hang onto throughout my life, single or otherwise. It’s what I mean when I talk about loving my single life, while at the same time being open to and desirous of partnership. It’s about want, not need, and for a long time it was the other way around. I love Cher for about 57 very specific reasons, least of which is that she stars in Moonstruck, my favorite movie of all time. Hers is a go-to energy. I don’t hate men, I don’t want to live a life with that heaviness. I want to love them and want them, while at the same time being very clear that ensnaring one of them isn’t on my list of to-dos. I think if you need help adjusting your mindset around dating and being single, Cher is a great place to start.