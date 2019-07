A Single Girl’s Guide To Her Friends Getting Boyfriends

Third, maybe stop. If you’re the friend who’s always reaching out, always suggesting dinner, always feeling like a nag, maybe just stop. You don’t have to be that person. You can pause the effort and wait (while engaging in the fourth activity below), and the friends that really want to be in your life will show up, I promise you. If they don’t, that’s okay too. I’ve been rejected by friends, I’ve rejected friends, I’ve felt every ounce of icky that comes along with friendship weirdness. It can feel really bad, and that’s not how I want to spend my time, so I’ve worked very hard on learning to get over it and move forward. It’s okay to say no to friendships that aren’t making you feel good anymore. You are no less capable of being a good friend to others, and no less worthy of others being good friends to you.