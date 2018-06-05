How To Make Friends As An Adult

"I thought: 'I can’t stop myself from connecting to new people because I am nervous that they will reject me'," she explains. So, being a writer, she started researching bloggers in her area and found a girl who had moved from Canada: "I emailed her and I explained I was new to the city, that I also enjoyed writing and photography, asking if she would be interested in just going for a coffee," she recalls. That coffee turned into a breakfast date that earned Lucie a thoughtful new friend and access to a whole new circle of people who shared her creative interests. "If you have a hobby, if you do sports – it can be anything – chances are you may find [like-minded people] on social media," she says. "Just send them a message and say: 'We’re interested in the same things, maybe we could get chatting'."