If you tell someone you're lonely, the first thing they say is, "You need to get yourself a man" or "You need to get yourself on Tinder" and that's not what you want to hear. I’m not lonely because I don't have a man in my life, I'm lonely for a variety of reasons. Going out and having a one-night stand isn't going to make that any better, it’s going to make it worse. It's hard for people to understand why someone who lives in a great city and has a job can be lonely. There's a stigma attached to it. People think, 'You have a lot more than a lot of other people, so why aren't you happy?' You need to be selective in who you talk to about these things because you don't always get a positive reaction.