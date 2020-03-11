In Celebration Of Being The Third Wheel

In taking an accounting of the people I’m closest to, essentially all of them were single when we became friends, then they became not single anymore, and dammit if I was going to simply fade into the background like Homer Simpson in a bush. I’ve always made an effort to stay present in my friends’ lives during any phase of coupledom, and my partnered friends (bless them) have never made me feel unwelcome when we hang out in a three. (Though, I suppose, when they don’t want me around, we simply don’t make plans.) I thoroughly enjoy the people my dearest friends have partnered with, and feel lucky that people I love have found love. I, in turn, have found a neat new friend. Everyone wins when you look at it right. Am I lucky that my besties all partnered with people whose company I also enjoy, or do I just pick good friends who pick good partners? Either way, I’m not scared to Third Wheel it with people I love, and they don’t seem perturbed by my presence. It’s from this perspective I write to you now as a proponent of Third Wheeldom.