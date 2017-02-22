There are people who hate being single and avoid it at any cost, and then there are people who make being single an art form.
Meet the brilliant mind behind the "Third Wheel Extravaganza" Instagram page. This girl, who remains anonymous, set up a page to document her life as a third-wheel to her sister and new brother-in-law, UNILAD reports.
She has since posted photos of herself as a third wheel to several other couples as well.
“Ah, love. It makes the world go round. Unless you’re me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples,” her Instagram bio reads.
Despite her consistently deadpan face — which would make us believe she's either unhappy or annoyed to be the only single person in her group of friends — she seems genuinely thrilled for the couples in her photos.
On a photo at a wedding she wrote, "Third wheel: wedding edition. Congrats to Emma and Tyler!"
And the page was never meant to show her annoyance. In a reply to a comment on one of her posts, she says that the page was set up to make people laugh.
Since she just surpassed 1,000 Instagram followers (and we're willing to bet she'll soon have many more), we'd say she is definitely making people laugh. Some commenters are crossing their fingers that she'll someday get to "pass the torch" and someone else will be third-wheeling her and a new significant other.
Until then, we're happy to keep following her adventures as a third wheel.
