In Celebration Of Being The Third Wheel

Sometimes being a Third Wheel can highlight our own alone-ness. It’s a pretty quick way to feel like “something’s missing,” honestly. But just like the word “single,” the term “Third Wheel” just needs reframing in our minds. We need to be able to see it for its good qualities, the qualities that were always there the whole time. And I don’t even think our friends need to reframe it for themselves, really. It’s not like they’re making plans with their one single friend because they hate the idea of hanging out with her. If they don’t like hanging out in a three, they won’t. I think in a lot of ways single people mind being a Third Wheel more than couples mind having one. At least that’s been my experience.