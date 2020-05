Can We Stop Using Single People For Entertainment?

I wish I was just talking about television, but this happens in real life, too. In New York, there’s a thing called UpDating , which is a first date that happens live in front of an audience while the two people on the date are blindfolded. Earlier in the year, I received a PR email pitching me on UpDating, which said this: “Creators and co-hosts help things run smoothly and keep the audience laughing, on top of casting and matching up New York’s most eligible singles.” Did you catch that? They keep the audience laughing. At two single people who want partners . And who have no idea if the person sitting across from them is potentially that person, because they are wearing a blindfold while being laughed at. I acknowledge that some people might find this entertaining. What I’m saying is that every time they do, it breaks my heart.