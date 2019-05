Thinking About Ending Your Marriage? You Might Want To Talk To A Divorce Lawyer First

So, you’ve decided to schedule a meeting with a divorce lawyer — what next? First, find out how much it costs . Ask if there’s a price for the initial consultation, and inquire about the lawyer’s hourly rate and retainer fee so you know if their services falls within in your budget. Next, prepare: if you have a prenup , or if you were served with a divorce summons or any other papers, bring those to the meeting. Statements showing net worth and recent tax returns are also useful. “This first meeting is a major step and can be highly emotional. Therefore, it may be helpful to prepare a one page summary of important dates and background facts to concisely relay your family situation,” Provder says. And keep in mind that if you’re not sure what to bring to the consultation, you can simply ask.