The Complete Timeline Of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Contentious Divorce

Despite not giving away too many details, Jolie had some positive thoughts to share on her estranged husband and parenting. "We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal," she explained. "I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is."