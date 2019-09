Angelina Jolie Is Buying A Historic L.A. Estate For $25 Million

Built in 1913, the historic six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features multiple Beaux Arts structures. Angelina and Brad have also owned houses in New Orleans, LA; France; New York City; and other parts of California, including the Hollywood Hills. They also own a multi-million winery in France, Château Miraval, which makes a highly rated rosé — and while it was rumored last year that the former couple would sell it, this was never confirmed