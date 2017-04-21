Angelina Jolie Is Buying A Historic L.A. Estate For $25 Million

On the heels of her split from Brad Pitt in December, Angelina Jolie is in the process of buying a legendary mansion that was formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, reports Trulia. The $25-million Los Feliz property sits on 2.1 acres and measures 11,000 square feet.
Built in 1913, the historic six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features multiple Beaux Arts structures. Angelina and Brad have also owned houses in New Orleans, LA; France; New York City; and other parts of California, including the Hollywood Hills. They also own a multi-million winery in France, Château Miraval, which makes a highly rated rosé — and while it was rumored last year that the former couple would sell it, this was never confirmed.
In true Old Hollywood style, Jolie will be able to enjoy views of both the Griffith Observatory and the Pacific Ocean. See photos of her iconic new digs, ahead.