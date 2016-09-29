Angelina Jolie Hires Crisis Manager Who Inspired Olivia Pope

Olivia Pope has joined Angelina Jolie's legal team — sort of.
According to People, Jolie has hired Judy Smith, the real woman that Pope's character was based on, to consult as she goes through her divorce. Smith acts as a co-executive producer on Scandal and, according to her website, "provides insight and technical expertise on crisis management issues." She has advised a number of high-profile clients during her decades-long career, including Monica Lewinsky and Wesley Snipes. She also worked with Sony after it was hacked in 2014.
Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has been in the headlines for over a week and has gotten increasingly complicated as more details of the split emerge. Jolie is seeking full custody of the couple's six children and reports have emerged that Pitt is being investigated by L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child abuse.
Smith will be joining celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has already been hired onto Jolie's legal team. However, Smith will not, despite what you might have heard from Chrissy Teigen, be joining Kris Humphries.
