Kris Humphries Is NOT Angelina Jolie's Divorce Lawyer, People

Alas, Angelina Jolie has not hired Kris Humphries to represent her in her divorce from Brad Pitt. But wouldn't it be kind of fabulous if she had?
A tweet sent out by Vogue yesterday left followers confused. Jolie has hired Laura Wasser to be her divorce lawyer, but Vogue's story about the development featured a photo of Humphries, the NBA player best known for being married to Kim Kardashian for all of 72 days.
To be clear: Wasser previously represented Humphries. The headline, as captured by an amused Chrissy Teigen, however, kind of made it look like the basketball player had suddenly started moonlighting as a celebrity divorce attorney. Not that he doesn't have some experience in that area, mind you.
A tweet sent out by Vogue yesterday left followers confused. Jolie has hired Laura Wasser to be her divorce lawyer, but Vogue's story about the development featured a photo of Humphries, the NBA player best known for being married to Kim Kardashian for all of 72 days.
To be clear: Wasser previously represented Humphries. The headline, as captured by an amused Chrissy Teigen, however, kind of made it look like the basketball player had suddenly started moonlighting as a celebrity divorce attorney. Not that he doesn't have some experience in that area, mind you.
Advertisement
1. He likes basketball pic.twitter.com/PihYfdhMBN— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2016
"1. He likes basketball," Teigen quipped of the misleading tweet, which linked to an article with facts about Jolie's lawyer.
Others soon joined in on the fun.
Others soon joined in on the fun.
@chrissyteigen a pro basketball player/divorce lawyer is a cbs show waiting to happen— not great, bob! (@geeequinn) September 23, 2016
Vogue has since updated the tweet to include Wasser's name, but Humphries' photo remains. Who does Kanye need to call at Condé?
Angelina Jolie is bringing in the big guns: https://t.co/OFmnu6VIcR— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 23, 2016
Advertisement