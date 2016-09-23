Story from Pop Culture

Kris Humphries Is NOT Angelina Jolie's Divorce Lawyer, People

Erin Donnelly
Alas, Angelina Jolie has not hired Kris Humphries to represent her in her divorce from Brad Pitt. But wouldn't it be kind of fabulous if she had?

A tweet sent out by Vogue yesterday left followers confused. Jolie has hired Laura Wasser to be her divorce lawyer, but Vogue's story about the development featured a photo of Humphries, the NBA player best known for being married to Kim Kardashian for all of 72 days.

To be clear: Wasser previously represented Humphries. The headline, as captured by an amused Chrissy Teigen, however, kind of made it look like the basketball player had suddenly started moonlighting as a celebrity divorce attorney. Not that he doesn't have some experience in that area, mind you.
"1. He likes basketball," Teigen quipped of the misleading tweet, which linked to an article with facts about Jolie's lawyer.

Others soon joined in on the fun.
Vogue has since updated the tweet to include Wasser's name, but Humphries' photo remains. Who does Kanye need to call at Condé?
