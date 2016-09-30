For the time being, the Jolie-Pitt kids will reside with mom, Angelina Jolie.
Today, TMZ reported that Brad Pitt and Jolie have come to a temporary divorce settlement granting full custody of their six children to Jolie. This temporary agreement reportedly comes at the recommendation of the L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) and grants Pitt visitation rights, but with a caveat: The actor can only see his children if a therapist is present. The report also claims that Pitt will have to submit to random drug tests and that the entire family will attend counseling.
Jolie allegedly asked for full physical custody of the kids in the divorce, which she filed in mid-September. Since then, much has surfaced about the widely publicized separation. The DFCS is reportedly investigating child abuse allegations against Pitt, and Jolie has apparently invested in a crisis manager. (Judy Smith, who inspired Olivia Pope's character.)
According to the report, the temporary agreement will last three weeks while DCFS continues to investigate.
Today, TMZ reported that Brad Pitt and Jolie have come to a temporary divorce settlement granting full custody of their six children to Jolie. This temporary agreement reportedly comes at the recommendation of the L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) and grants Pitt visitation rights, but with a caveat: The actor can only see his children if a therapist is present. The report also claims that Pitt will have to submit to random drug tests and that the entire family will attend counseling.
Jolie allegedly asked for full physical custody of the kids in the divorce, which she filed in mid-September. Since then, much has surfaced about the widely publicized separation. The DFCS is reportedly investigating child abuse allegations against Pitt, and Jolie has apparently invested in a crisis manager. (Judy Smith, who inspired Olivia Pope's character.)
According to the report, the temporary agreement will last three weeks while DCFS continues to investigate.
Advertisement