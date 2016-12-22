Brad Pitt is unhappy with how Angelina Jolie is handling information about their children during the pair's divorce proceedings, according to a new report from People.
Earlier in the month, People reported that the Allied star called an emergency hearing to have all of the couple's divorce documents sealed. However, the judge denied Pitt's request, stating that the case did not meet the requirements necessary for that action.
On December 21, Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents pertaining to custody sealed. The memorandum outlined the reasons why the actor felt it was necessary, which essentially slammed Jolie for not taking proper measures to protect the privacy of their six children.
According to the documents obtained by People, the World War Z actor has accused his former spouse of releasing sensitive details about their children to the media through public court filings. According to Pitt, Jolie's actions made the names of their children's therapists public information. Pitt accused Jolie of having “no self-regulating mechanism” to prevent sensitive information from being released to the public, hence his decision to take legal action.
Though Jolie had opposed Pitt's emergency hearing, her lawyer Laura Wasser states that the actress is not against containing the documents to make sure details do not become public. Jolie only opposed the move as Pitt did not consult her about it first.
Refinery29 reached out to Jolie and Pitt's respective representatives for comment, and will report back as more details become available.
Hopefully, Pitt and Jolie will come to a place of understanding, especially when it comes to something as important as their children's privacy.
