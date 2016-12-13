Recently released documents show that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is even messier than everyone thought. The Daily Mail reports that while Jolie is having Pitt be tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month, Pitt is accusing the actress of compromising their children's privacy.
This accusation is in response to Jolie and her team filing an order that would make details of their custody agreement public knowledge. Called the "October Stipulation," the order details the children's therapy, that a psychologist was determining the visitation schedule, and that the family was undergoing group therapy together. Pitt's team believe this was filed as a reaction to his wanting increased time with his children.
In response, Pitt has filed court documents in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles requesting that all custody information be sealed.
"I am extremely concerned that if court records regarding custody are not sealed, information contained therein will cause irreparable damage to our children's privacy rights," he said in his own declaration.
His feelings were corroborated by his lawyer, Lance S. Spiegel, who wrote, "The minor children should be protected from embarrassment and stigma resulting from public access to information concerning their emotional status and their relationships with their parents."
The inner workings of this tough family time needn't be broadcast, and one thing both sides can agree on is that the safety of the children is paramount.
