On Thursday, the trailer dropped for Angelina Jolie's upcoming Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father. Based on a memoir First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, the film tells the story of refugee Loung Ung's life during the Cambodian genocide in the '70s, which left almost a quarter of the country dead. "It's the story of a war through the eyes of a child, but it is also the story of a country," Jolie, who directed the film, explains in the trailer. "It's the first time there's something on this size about this war in this country." The actors in the movie are real refugees who witnessed the genocide firsthand. "I feel like nobody is here for themselves and everybody here to do any job is here to put something forward and help their country speak," Jolie says. The actress first became interested in Cambodia's politics when she was there to film Lara Craft: Tomb Raider, according to the Daily Mail. It's also where she adopted her son Maddox, who helped with the script and production. Cambodian producer Rithy Panh and Ung herself also worked on the film, which first premieres in Cambodia on February 18 and comes to Netflix later this year. "In order to mourn, we must speak," Panh explains in the trailer. "It’s the possibility of using creation to reconstruct ourselves. Telling a story is also mourning, it’s also moving on."
Advertisement