Angelina Jolie is hard at work on the “most important” film of her career but is talking about an even more important topic: Motherhood. The mother of six said in an interview with the AP that she never thought that motherhood was for her.
"It's strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother," Jolie told the AP.
That all changed when Jolie went to Cambodia in 2000 to film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which prompted Jolie’s mothering instinct.
Jolie said that while touring a Cambodian school and visiting with children, "it was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere."
Two years later, she adopted son Maddox and, in 2003, created a foundation in his honor to fund education, healthcare, and conservation in the Battambang province of Cambodia.
Her Tomb Raider trip also triggered realization of just how dangerous the country had been during its genocide. After tiptoeing around landmines during production, Jolie became determined to tell Cambodia’s story
Now, with Maddox’s help, she’s working with Rithy Panh, a hugely acclaimed Cambodian filmmaker, to bring a story of the Cambodian genocide to life. First They Killed My Father will premiere by the end of the year in Cambodia before its release on Netflix.
