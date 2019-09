What My Divorce At 35 Taught Me About Money

Then it changed. Within two years, the early cracks in the relationship had turned to unbridgeable canyons. I was 35, cash broke, and still deeply afraid to confront my own financial picture as a single-again person.Like 47% of Americans, I couldn’t even lay claim to an extra $500 after my bills were paid. I had $17,000 in credit card debt, $15,000 in student loans, and I wasn’t exactly acing it in the money-management department. I didn’t have an emergency fund to speak of and not much in a 401(k). My greatest source of stability was the apartment I owned. Even so, I had to borrow money from my mother to pay for the lawyer to get divorced.It felt particularly shameful because there was no specific reason to have such chaos in my life, except that for years I had refused to live within my means.As my marriage ended in the summer of 2011, I knew that would be a huge step toward reclaiming a sense of happiness. But I was also beginning a deeply personal financial transformation for the better.It’s a story that could have easily gone a different way: Divorce is not always kind to women, no matter their background. The most recent census data shows that within a year of divorcing, women earn less and are less likely to be able to afford to live independently compared to men. Women’s (and men’s) economic futures are still tied to being married. Being single just costs more So how did I go from that indebted person at a fork in the financial road to where I am today, debt-free, single, and happily living within my means?In the first year after the split, there was the reality of downsizing into a single life that I actually could afford. While I didn't have to sell my apartment, I had to cut out things like cable TV, all subscription services (yes, even Netflix), the yoga studio membership, extra clothes, dinners at restaurants, and concerts in order to afford monthly housing costs. It was clear that traveling would look a little different, too — subways rather than taxis; buses, not trains and planes; trips to visit friends, rather than adventures to faraway places.There were nights of waking up panicked, knowing that I alone was responsible for my own financial future. But, as with any recovery process, I took it day by day.