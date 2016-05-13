What My Divorce At 35 Taught Me About Money

My financial transformation was not only about how I was spending and saving my money, it was also about how I was earning it. In my early 20s, I had picked a career track in journalism and I had no illusions that it was a lucrative field. But ultimately I was underpaid and I wanted to do better, so I transferred my skills to a job in the technology industry.



I also started attacking my debt, using everything that came my way to pay it down. I used my tax refunds and a lucky $2,000 windfall in "unclaimed funds" in the state of New York. Even after I got a 13% pay raise when changing jobs, I kept my expenses the same so I could continue to pay down the debt and start saving for an emergency fund. In the end, there was a small settlement from the divorce which I used to strike the last of my student loans. Over four years, I paid off $32,000 in debt and saved another $16,000, and repaid my mother for the divorce loan. I learned about investing, saving, and saying "no" to buying stuff I didn’t need.



However, the bigger change went far beyond money. Getting divorced forced me to get real about so many things in a way I never did in my 20s. Things, like: Did I really want to live in New York City forever? Did I want to pursue motherhood on my own or at all? What kind of lifestyle could I afford? What did I really expect from a partner in a long-term relationship?



Last year, I finally took my wedding ring — a platinum band with some diamond flecks — back to 46th Street to sell. The very thing that cost nearly $1,000 six years before, was now only worth $200. It was only material. I put the cash from the sale into a special box with the $100 bills my mother started giving me for Christmas following the divorce, her way of helping me. (If you’re wondering about the engagement ring, I gave that back as part of our divorce settlement.)



With my old debts cleared, I had different plans for the money: It was symbolic seed capital for a new life.