Nick Viall Brings Up Forgotten Drama To Prove That Madison Prewett Is A “Liar”

Even without physically coming in contact with each other in Paradise or at Stagecoach, the many members of Bachelor Nation are still keeping fans engaged. But with the current bad vibes flying around the franchise, we're more exhausted than entertained at this point because the reality stars insist on feuding amongst themselves at every turn.
The latest beef comes courtesy of Nick Viall and his consistent desire to insert himself into everyone's business. The former Bachelor has trained his focus on Madison Prewett, calling the Alabama basketball star “vain” and a “liar.” His proof? The drama that stemmed from Madison’s Instagram account when Peter Weber’s season first began.
Just in case you forgot what went on on social media — which is fair, considering all that happened during Peter’s run as the Bachelor — here’s a quick refresher. When Madison shared a picture from a one-on-one date with Peter in the early days of the season, she left a strange comment under the photo appearing to call herself “genuine and real.”
Madison later explained that the mishap occurred as a result of her friend running her IG account on her behalf, but Bachelor Nation wasn’t satisfied. Months later, Nick is still talking about the social media blunder, holding it up as evidence that Madison isn’t exactly the person she claims to be.
“We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar,” Nick said on a recent episode of his podcast The Viall Files. “ I mean, people wanna forget. I know Madison wants to forget it. But, her Instagram. That's not an allegation. It's a fact she did that.”
“But if you're gonna be righteous and you're gonna be pious, and you're gonna talk about your relationship with God, and how you want to be an example to young women — blah blah blah blah blah — then I hold you to a higher standard,” he continued. “And so don't be a liar, don't be vain.”
Nick also implied that the house that Madi and Peter visited during their Hometown date was not, in fact, Prewett property; the influencer alleged that the family home actually belonged to Auburn Tigers’ head coach Bruce Pearl.
If you ask me, Nick's going a little too hard for no reason. Plus, this tea is months old — let's move on, shall we?
