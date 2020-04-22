Peter Weber Says There’s “More To The Story” As Drama Between Him & Madison Prewett Heats Up

Can someone tell Peter Weber quarantining means staying off Instagram as well? It's not true, but I speak for everyone when I say his Bachelor saga needs to be over. It seems the pilot didn't take kindly to ex Madison Prewett finally telling her side of the story on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast, and called her out in the comments. Madison, who got back together with Peter on After The Final Rose only for them to break up two days later, dropped some bombs in her tell-all, including that she was BFFs with Kelley Flanagan before her mysterious Chicago reunion with Peter, and that apparently Peter had texted Madison wanting to get back together just two days before he started quarantining with Kelley. But Peter says that's not the whole story.
Advertisement
The account @commentsbybachelor shared the snippet from Madison's podcast interview in which she dishes about those texts, and Peter was not having it.
"You'd think you'd have a little more respect for the situation given we both know there's more to the story..." he wrote, tagging Madison and, according some outlets, unfollowing her.
Peter has spent the past month giving countless interviews about his experience while Madison stayed mum, so in some ways he's just getting a taste of his own medicine now that she's ready to share her side of things. At the same time, Peter's interviews have remained relatively tame and even-handed towards his exes, which you could argue is because he basically jilted all of them. After such a wild ride, I think Madison is allowed to get a little spicy — and, maybe, for the sake of my quarantine entertainment, comment back fully shutting him down.
Advertisement