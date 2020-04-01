Fueling Dating Rumors, It Really Looks Like Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Are Quarantined Together

Bachelor Nation was distressed to discover that Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was indefinitely delayed due to the current state of the world. But even in the midst of a global pandemic, it looks like the series’ alum are making the most of their time indoors — there is love in the time of coronavirus.
Dating rumors have been flying left and right, and the current COVID-19 pandemic seems to be effectively confirming the juiciest stories about the reality stars. Bachelor Peter Weber is at the center of one of the most surprising theories, and the lineup of his quarantine crew pretty much tells us everything that we need to know about his relationship with former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan. And all we had to do was get on TikTok.
The pair appeared in their own version of the "Something New" challenge, dancing to the Wiz Khalifa/Ty Dolla $ign with the appropriate choreography. Peter wasn't exactly on beat, but we already know that dancing isn't his thing just from watching his season of The Bachelor. Fellow alum Dustin Kendrick (from Hannah Brown’s season) was also present in the TikTok video.
This is the second time that Peter and Kelley have appeared together since the pandemic began — only this time, it looks like they're finally falling in line with the government’s shelter-in-place order by staying inside the house. If I had to guess, I would say that they're in Kelley's hometown of Chicago; Dustin also calls the city home.
This new quarantine gang is just the latest in a string of celebrity friends waiting out the pandemic together. Fellow Bachelor alums Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron (along with would-be Bachelorette contestant Matt James) are dominating social media with inside looks into their own collective quarantine experience.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
