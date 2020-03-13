How Do We Feel About This Kelley Flanagan & Nick Viall Photo?

When hopeful contestants pull up to the storied Bachelor mansion every season, many of them do so in hopes of beating the odds and finding true love. What usually results instead are new career opportunities (#ad), a margarita-fueled Mexico vacation, and lifelong friendships — and sometimes, if you’re lucky, you might even find love within Bachelor Nation after all.
Over the years, we’ve seen the spurned contestants of the franchise go on to mix and mingle amongst themselves. Paradise is usually the prime location for love post-final rose, but Stagecoach often works just as well for Bachelor Nation; it’s known for in-house romance as much as it is country music. But fans are hoping that Kelley Flanagan won’t even have to hit up the usual spots to find love because Nick Viall is right there.
The Bachelor alums connected while attending the launch party of Chris Harrison’s rose brand. Kelley and Nick posed for a picture (which The Viall Files podcast host slyly captioned “She’s not with Peter”), and fans and friends alike were pleasantly surprised by how good they looked together.
"Wow! I'm kind of liking this," Hannah Ann Sluss noted in the comments. Dean Unglert agreed, exclaiming that the pair should date.
If Kelley and Nick did decide to get to know each other better, they wouldn’t be the first Bachelor Nation alums to do so. In fact, there have been more successful relationships between spurned contestants of the show than there have been between Bachelors/Bachelorettes and their final choices. The duo would be in good company — and Barb Weber would probably approve despite wanting Kelley for her son, Peter.
Kelley has made it clear that she isn’t dating Peter following her stint on his dramatic season (no one is, at the moment), but she didn’t say that she’s not open to dating anyone else from the franchise. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
