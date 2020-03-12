Hannah Ann Is Ready To Move On With This Other Bachelor Heartthrob

Hannah Ann Sluss may have endured a public heartbreak thanks to indecisive pilot Bachelor Peter Weber, but she's getting her own happy ending as Bachelor Nation's newest hero. Not only did she handle the split with grace, but she also tore Peter a new one on live TV, communicating everything audiences had been screaming at their screens these past few weeks. As all the comments on her Instagram posts say, onwards and upwards, and the model told guest host Sean Hayes on The Ellen Show exactly where her sights were set: Tyler Cameron.
During a round of "Hannah Ann-swers," Hannah Ann gave quick-fire responses to some of America's burning questions post-finale, including whether or not Peter is a good kisser ("I don't know about that one.") and who from Bachelor Nation she'd want to date next.
"I think this is the easiest question," she said. "Tyler Cameron."
Tyler burst onto the scene on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and went on to date Gigi Hadid, of all people. While he and Hannah B were spotted reuniting just the other day, anything is possible — especially considering the fact that Hannah Ann seems totally open to appearing on Bachelor In Paradise.
"There might be a bikini waiting for me," she teased on Ellen. "I don't know! Maybe."
This isn't the only dating rumor that's sprouted. While Hannah Ann told Hayes that she is single and definitely ready to mingle, some think she got a head start on the mingling with NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs. The two were reportedly seen at a Tennessee Volunteers basketball game against the Florida Gators on February 29.
Tyler Cameron, it's your move.
