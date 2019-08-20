Is There Anyone On BIP Blake Didn't Meet At Stagecoach?

It's times like these where I have to wonder if we're living in a simulation, and Bachelor In Paradise's Blake Horstmann is controlling it. Last night, the contestants revealed he met yet another BIP arrival at the country music festival Stagecoach where, over the summer, he hooked up with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and also flirted with Tayshia Adams.
On Monday, Caitlin Clemmens walked down those beach steps. You may recognize her from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, or, if you're Blake, "fRoM sTagEcOaCH." Yep, the two also met at the festival over the summer, but Blake insists nothing happened. However, that didn't stop Caitlin from taking Blake out on her date, where he regaled her with aaaaalll the BIP-Stagecoach drama (so far).
While Caitlin was understanding, Twitter had just about enough. Viewers took to social media with memes to express their disbelief:
Blake: “We met at stagecoach...NOTHING HAPPENED” #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rVPiHU33E4— Ria (@BarstoolRia) August 20, 2019
As well as jokes about just how much Blake must have gotten up to at the festival:
every Bachelor alum looking at their phone during Stagecoach 2019 #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/F6NYutA96T— lexi (@no_treez) August 20, 2019
Marked safe from Blake at Stagecoach ✔️ #BachelorInParadise— Fernanda ✨🇲🇽✨🥀✨👑✨ (@bluebaybabe89) August 20, 2019
And also how much he talks about it on the show:
stagecoach promoters letting Blake do all their advertising #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/AAuviF14Gj— 100% that bach(elor fan) (@THATBITCHELOR) August 20, 2019
That being said:
Blake at stagecoach NEXT year #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/pEqO3DlgHl— jenn (@jennc2000) August 20, 2019
As for Stagecoach itself, VP Festival Talent, Goldenvoice / VP Artist Relations Messina Touring Group Stacy Vee previously told Refinery29: “As it turns out, what happens at Stagecoach doesn’t always stay at Stagecoach! We are sorry to hear about the heap of trouble Blake has gotten himself into. Hopefully he can work it out and come and see us again this year – we loved seeing the gang at the show!"
Despite the drama, I'm sure Bachelor Nation will still flock to the festival next spring — Bachelor In Paradise season 7 depends on it.
