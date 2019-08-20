BIP Newbie Caitlin Clemmens’ Bachelor Claim To Fame Is Super Awkward

It’s hard enough to learn all the names of the contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — there are just too many people you won’t even get to know, let alone learn their names — but when those people move onto, say, Bachelor In Paradise, you’ll probably need another refresher. Such is the case with someone you may or may not remember: Caitlin Clemmens from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She's stopping by Bachelor In Paradise to battle Dean’s mustache or find love, or something.
She didn't last long on The Bachelor, but her most memorable moment was her limo entrance: Caitlin approached Colton holding a red balloon, then popped it, and told Colton that she wanted to be the one who “popped his cherry.” If you remember (How could you forget? The Bachelor told us 47,000 times) that Colton was a virgin. Her claim to Bachelor fame isn’t, uh, great.
But besides the whole awkward cherry thing, Caitlin and Colton didn’t really seem to make a connection, and she was sent home pretty early. Of her split with Colton, Caitlin told Fansided, “With a break-up in a normal setting, you don’t have to go through it twice... it was hard to see myself on TV going through all those emotions, but you move on from it and it only helps you grow.”
It seems she's ready to move on, but since we didn't learn much about her on The Bachelor, here's a little primer on Caitlin:
She’s Still Friends With Demi & The Colton's Season Crew
Caitlin has a bunch of snaps of her and women from her season (like BIP's Demi Burnett), which is nice, because it’s easier to go to Paradise when you have pals there. You need someone to cry to when someone smashes your heart in the sand.
Duhn, Duhn, Duhn: She Was At Stagecoach, Too
The country-focused Stagecoach Festival has taken center stage on this season of Bachelor In Paradise season 6 because contestant Blake Horstmann allegedly slept or made out with multiple women headed to Bachelor in Paradise during the 2019 festival. Caitlin was definitely there:
Let’s hope that she stayed away from Blake — we don’t need to rehash this whole situation... again.
She Was Rumored To Be Dating Chad Johnson From Jojo's Bachelorette Season (Key Word: Rumored)
Chad and Caitlin were rumored to be dating in 2019, but per Us Weekly, Caitlin said it never happened. “I tried to remain very respectful while shutting down dating allegations by simply stating that we were not dating and I had no plans to date him,” she told the outlet. Sorry, Chad — Caitlin is headed to Paradise to find love, not to watch a guy eat lunch meat on national television.
She’s Got Instagram Influence But She's Also A Toronto-Based Realtor
Caitlin has just over 30 thousand Instagram followers and spends a lot of time tagging and endorsing brands, but outside of social media, she's a realtor from the Great White North, and according to Toronto Life, she and her real estate partner were the first Canadian realtors to “successfully list and sell a home for Bitcoin.”
Now is Caitlin’s big shot to find love on TV — and let people get to know her better.
