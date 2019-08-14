The Bachelor In Paradise drama is once again spilling onto social media. During Tuesday night's episode, Demi Burnett revealed to Derek Peth that she had been seeing a woman back home, but that she was open to both relationships. Peth was understanding, but others took issue — specifically Tanner Tolbert, who appeared on The Bachelorette season 11 and won season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise. His wife, Jade Roper, recently gave birth to their second child. With this season of BIP coming on the heels of The Bachelorette's finale betrayal — when it was revealed winner Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend during filming — Tanner saw a similarity between the two situations. In a now-deleted tweet, he compared Burnett and Wyatt, but Burnett was not having it.
"Oh fuck off, not the same at all," she quote-Tweeted an Us Weekly article about Tanner's tweet. "Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife."
Tanner, however, wasn't done.
"It’s not the same thing?" he asked. "Then how did I hear about your 'plan' before filming even started?"
It’s not the same thing? Then how did I hear about your “plan” before filming even started? https://t.co/STE3svpq8s— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 14, 2019
"There was NO PLAN," Burnett replied. "You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown ass man tweeting about rumors."
However, spoilers suggest otherwise, and it appears Tolbert has read them. (Don't keep reading if you want to your BIP-watching experience to remain unspoiled.)
"Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl... I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show," Tolbert wrote, referring to the rumor that BIP will bring Burnett's girlfriend on as a contestant. "I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships... whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone..."
Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl... I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show. I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships... whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone... https://t.co/4Ilwv4b7mF— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 14, 2019
While filming in Paradise has wrapped, we don't officially know anything about how the journey ends. The trailer suggests that Burnett does have a relationship with a woman on the island, but there's no reason to believe there was any Jed-like scheming, especially since Burnett was up front with Peth about her situation, and Paradise is much more lawless than The Bachelorette. Let's not have this escalate to revealing-private-texts levels of messy. Blake Horstmann has that covered.
